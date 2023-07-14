Ministry to set up task force to find solution for ‘sick’ housing projects in S’wak

KUCHING (July 14): The Ministry of Public Health, Housing and Local Government will set up a task force to find a solution to the five per cent housing projects that are categorised as ‘sick’ or problematic in order to protect the rights and interests of home buyers.

Its deputy minister Michael Tiang said the ministry views seriously those housing projects deemed ‘sick’ as they do not give a good image for Sarawak despite it being recognised as having a ‘glowing and booming economy’.

“You can see certain projects along the main roads which are abandoned or unfinished, which I think is not a good image for Sarawak and not nice for Sarawak’s property industry.

“According to our ministry’s statistics, 95 per cent of all approved projects have been successfully completed but five per cent are facing some challenges with certain issues or late delivery.

“Even though this five per cent is small compared to other states in Malaysia, our ministry still wants to look into the matter very seriously.

“Therefore, we will form a task force under the State Housing Committee by the end of this month to look into this,” he told reporters when met at the opening of Sheda Property Expo 2023 at Borneo Convention Centre here today.

He said the task force would be a platform to bring together multiple government agencies involved in housing development and put their heads together to look into the issues.

“We will put the right people from the right government agency in the task force as we are looking into reducing or avoiding the issue of abandoned, unfinished or sick projects throughout Sarawak by this year,” said Tiang.

He thus encouraged house developers and buyers to approach the ministry if they face problems related to housing.

“Our ministry is willing to help and we also encourage house buyers to refer to the housing tribunal to express their complaints or unhappiness arising from housing-related issues.

Earlier in his speech to represent Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg to open the expo, Tiang said the ministry was thankful to Sheda for contributing their ideas and opinions in providing solutions to benefit the people.

“This is the kind of relationship we must maintain as we still have a lot to do ahead,” he said.

On another subject, Tiang who is also Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Youth chief said it was not for him to comment on the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) and Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) Thursday.

“I leave it to the party’s top leaders to comment on it,” he said.