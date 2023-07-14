Miri student to represent Malaysia at WorldSkills Asean Competition in Singapore

MIRI (July 14): A Miri National Youth Training Institute (IKBN Miri) student will represent Malaysia at the 13th WorldSkills Asean Competition 2023 in Singapore on July 23-25.

Nur Diya Azemi, 21, will compete in the restaurant service category.

When met by The Borneo Post, she said she was overwhelmed and proud to be Malaysia’s sole representative in the category.

“I am very honoured and thankful to be given the opportunity to represent Miri, Sarawak, and the country.

“I cannot thank my trainer enough for words of encouragement as well as her support towards me since I started my training here in 2020,” she said.

Nur Diya began her technical and vocational education and training (Tvet) at IKBN Miri during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This is the only Tvet institution that is close to home. Furthermore, my parents were very supportive towards my decision to take up Tvet,” she said.

In the restaurant service category, Nur Diya will be competing against participants from the Philippines, Brunei, Indonesia, Thailand, and Singapore.

Her trainer Nor Hidayah Hassan and restaurant service expert Muhammad Jefri Ahmad, who was in Miri since last week to examine Nur Diya’s final preparation for the competition, said that she is well prepared.

“There are modules under the restaurant service category, namely individual techniques, banquet service, and fine dining service.

“She will be showing her skills in various aspects such as napkin folding, fruit cutting, as well as preparing lunch for six pax in the banquet dining, and serving four pax in the fine dining service,” Muhammad Jefri explained.

Nor Hidayah said Nur Diya will be flying to Singapore on July 20.

“I will also be accompanying her and hopefully she will make not just IKBN Miri proud, but also Sarawak and Malaysia proud,” she said.

WorldSkills Asean will see youths from Asean countries competing in 22 skills areas such as electronics, mechatronics, mobile robotics, water technology, cooking, hairdressing, hotel reception, and beauty therapy.