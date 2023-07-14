Padawan police on the hunt for five suspects who attacked stall operator

KUCHING (July 14): The police are tracking down five suspects who allegedly attacked a stall operator at Mile 13, Kuching-Serian road this morning.

Padawan District police chief Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad in a statement today said a police report was filed by the victim, 30, at 10.39am.

“The victim suffered minor injuries to his head, arms, fingers, shoulder, back and legs after being assaulted with sticks by the masked attackers,” said Abang Zainal.

He added that the victim had just exited his car to open up for business when he was attacked by the suspects.

The victim, he added, also claimed that he did not know what the motive of the attack was.

“He also claimed that he did not owe money to any moneylenders or anyone in particular,” he added.

Abang Zainal said the suspects fled the scene in a black Proton Saga car after they smashed the victim’s car front, rear and side windows.

The victim was later sent to the Sarawak General Hospital for assessment and treatment.

Police have classified the case under Section 324 and 427 of the Penal Code.