Papar flood mitigation project to be completed next year

KOTA KINABALU (July 14): A flood mitigation project involving three rivers in Papar is expected to be completed by December 2024, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah, Sarawak Affairs and Special Functions) Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali.

Armizan said the RM10 million project by the state government through the Sabah Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) is currently at 52 per cent completion.

He said it was initially slated to be completed by June 2022 but ongoing issues concerning land acquisition had hindered its implementation.

The project, which includes the widening of Sungai Kinarut and Sungai Somboi, is expected to slightly ease flood woes in Kinarut and Kawang once it is completed.

Armizan said the effort is necessary due to Papar’s susceptibility to flooding, especially in the two aforementioned areas possibly due to their lower elevation.

However, he informed that this is only the tip of the iceberg as there is a lot more work to be done to overcome the long standing issue of flooding in said areas.

“DID had previously appointed consultants to conduct a flood risk assessment in Kinarut and Kawang. The consultants then suggested several long-term flood mitigation plans for the areas but they are very costly.

“Preventing major floods for the next 10 to 20 years in Kinarut via the suggested plans would cost around RM730 million, while Kawang some RM270 million. Altogether it would cost approximately RM1 billion,” he said when closing a Standing Order on Disaster Management Operations (PTO) for Earthquakes workshop here last night.

He said with increased revenue from the state or federal governments, such projects could hopefully be implemented as they are a necessity in avoiding an incurrence of much higher costs in post-disaster management.

“What is important, however, is that we try our best to not burden communities living in the two areas,” he added.