PDP-PSB collaboration set to benefit GPS, opines Deputy PM

KUCHING (July 14): The collaboration between Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) and Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) should serve as a major benefit to the state’s ruling coalition Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), observed Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

The seasoned federal minister – also the senior vice-president of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), the backbone party of GPS – said the participation of PSB would not only strengthen the current state administration, but should also stabilise the government at federal level.

This was stated by him during an exclusive interview with The Borneo Post and its sister daily Utusan Borneo here today.

Nonetheless, Fadillah stressed that any decision involving the GPS must be based on the consensus reached by all its four component parties: PBB, PDP, Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) and Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS).

“First, in terms of stability, I think it (PDP-PSB collaboration) is good. But as far as GPS is concerned, I’m not sure whether or not there is already a discussion brought to the GPS level by PDP.

“In a coalition, whatever you want to do, first of all, you must get agreement from all coalition members. In GPS, we have four parties and every matter needs to be discussed.

“This is my personal opinion,” said the federal Plantation and Commodities Minister.

Adding on, he said although he supported the collaboration between PDP and PSB, any move made behind the scenes must be endorsed by leaders of each (component) party.

“Such a matter must be discussed among GPS component parties,” he reiterated.

Nonetheless, Fadillah viewed what PDP was doing underlined a good intention of forming a stronger and more stable state-level administration.

“I believe GPS will have a meeting, where this matter will be deliberated,” he added.