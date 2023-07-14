PM Anwar says talked to Elon Musk for faster internet in Malaysia with SpaceX

KUALA LUMPUR (July 14): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said his video call today with SpaceX CEO Elon Musk touched on using the company’s satellite network to provide faster internet speeds in rural areas in Malaysia.

Following a video conference at the Prime Minister’s Office at 9.30am, Anwar said he welcomed Musk’s willingness to come to Malaysia.

“We also discussed about SpaceX’s participation with the Starlink satellite service which can contribute to faster and wider internet coverage, especially at the interiors, which only requires physical infrastructure and minimal land to increase the global internet network,” Anwar said in a statement today.

Anwar said this initiative involving the Starlink satellite network will increase Malaysians’ capacity and wellbeing, especially in terms of education and potential for agriculture technology and to generate income.

The video conference session which lasted around 25 minutes was attended by both Anwar, Musk, as well as Lauren Dreyer who is senior director of Starlink Business Operations at SpaceX; Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz; and Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil. — Malay Mail

