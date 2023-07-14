Positive on Dayang’s contract extension from Roc Oil Sarawak

KUCHING (July 14): Analysts are enthusiastic as Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd (Dayang) secured a contract extension for the provision of procurement, construction, installation, hook-up and commissioning (PCI and HUC) services from Roc Oil (Sarawak) Sdn Bhd.

The original contract was awarded in 2019 for a duration of four years with an estimated value of RM400 million, with an option to extend by one year.

In spite of the pre-existing terms, researchers with Public Investment Bank Bhd (Public Research) said the contract has nonetheless been extended by a year and five months until December 2023, longer than the original optional period.

“There is no disclosure on this new contract value, though our guestimate puts it at RM150 million based on pro-rating the estimated original contract value,” it said today.

“The group’s orderbook is now about RM1.45 billion, though with most key contracts expiring in the second half of 2023.”

Public Research expects more contract extensions to be awarded to Dayang, given high offshore activity in maintenance and HUC services, and time constraints to issue competitive bidding of new tender awards.

“We are positive on the group’s outlook with earnings expected to return to full swing from the second quarter (2Q) onwards,” it said.

“We are positive on the contract due to the extension given being longer than the original optional period.

“This validates our view on the Group being able to replenish its orderbook in 2023 via contract extensions due to time constraints for clients to issue out new tenders.

“Excluding this contract, we gather that at least five key contracts will expire in July 2023 with estimated remaining contract sum of RM100 million as at 1Q. Meanwhile, three main contracts will be expired in December 2023 with an estimated remaining sum circa RM987 million for the similar period.”

Due to limited players in the similar industry space and high demand for offshore activity services, Public Research believes oil and gas service equipment (OGSE) providers like Dayang will have better bargaining power and being selective in bidding for new contracts.

This, it said, will allow the group to have upward revisions in the value of its contract extensions, similar to its vessel chartering services due to the scarcity of vessels in the market.

Following the discussion with clients, Dayang guided that sufficient notice would be given whenever there is a vessel shortage and Dayang is allowed to source its own vessel with a minimal management charge to client; this would resolve the vessel availability issue.

The team with RHB Investment Bank Bhd (RHB Research) noted that the three delayed projects were scheduled to kick start this year: one in May and two in August.

“With the issue being resolved, we see lesser project delay risk and expect Dayang’s work orders to pick up sequentially in 2Q and 3Q,” it said in its own report.

“Marine charter segment wise, we understand that utilisation could reach 70 per cent in 2Q and potentially hit 80 per cent in 3Q.

“Full year vessel utilisation guidance remains unchanged at 60 to 65 per cent while the daily charter rate was increased seven to 10 per cent on average.”