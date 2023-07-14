PSB-PDP tie-up expected, says S’wak DAP chief

KUCHING (July 14): The collaboration between Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) did not come to Chong Chieng Jen as a surprise.

The Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman said such collaboration had gone to prove that his previous prediction about PSB had come true.

“It is not a surprise that PSB has now applied to rejoin GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak), though through the channel of PDP. In fact, my prediction about PSB has come true. It has lasted only one state election as the opposition party.

“Right from the beginning, I have cautioned about the agenda of PSB as the ‘opposition’ in the 2021 state election. Now that PSB has applied to rejoin GPS, it is clear to all Sarawakians that PSB is just an offshoot of GPS and will ultimately return to the fold of GPS,” he said in a statement today.

The statement was issued after Chong was prompted for comments on PDP and PSB having sealed a memorandum of understanding in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday to pave way for collaborations.

Chong, who is Padungan assemblyman and Stampin MP, opined that whether PSB will merge with PDP would depend on two options, whichever that would work best for GPS.

He said the first option would be PSB again disguising as an opposition third force, thereby splitting the opposition votes in elections, and the second option is joining force and consolidating the support of both parties under GPS.

“However, I strongly believe that Sarawak voters may buy into the PSB’s opposition narrative once but not a second time.

“Anyway, to (PSB president) Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh and his party comrades who have applied to join GPS, I wish them well,” he said.

As for DAP, Chong said the party will stay steadfast as the opposition in the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly to provide the necessary check-and-balance.

He added that such check-and-balance is required to safeguard the interest of the people in Sarawak and to continue voicing out against the extravagance and the wrongdoings of the GPS government.