Record 412 squash players competing in Borneo Junior Open

KUCHING (July 14): The 7th CMS Borneo Junior Open (BJO) Squash Championship here has attracted a record 412 players.

Deputy Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Snowdan Lawan said besides Malaysia, the players are also from China, Singapore, Hong Kong, South Korea, Macau, Sri Lanka, Canada, US, India, Pakistan, Japan, the Philippines, and The Netherlands.

There were 384 participants last year and 326 participants in 2019.

During the welcoming dinner last night, Snowdan invited the players, coaches, and parents to visit places of interest such as the Borneo Cultures Museum and the Sarawak Cultural Village, as well as to taste local delicacies such as Sarawak laksa.

He said the Sarawak government supports youth and sports activities, particularly those that feature international teams.

Snowdan said the state also believes in nurturing and developing local talents from young.

“Cooperative efforts between the state government, associations such as Squash Racquets Association of Malaysia (SRAM) and Squash Racquets Association of Sarawak (SRAS), coaches, parents and corporate sponsors are essential to help these talents realise and reach their full potential.

“Numerous of our top athletes have participated in national training at Bukit Jalil in Kuala Lumpur and have gone on to represent Malaysia at the Southeast Asia Games, Commonwealth Games, and World Juniors,” he said when representing Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

He added that SRAS president and team manager Lucy Read and Sarawakian player Harith Danial Jefri will leave for Melbourne, Australia with the national team on July 15 for the World Junior Championship.

The 7th BJO, an Asian Super Series Gold Event, commenced on July 11 and will end on July 16.

On another note, Snowdan said Sarawak is preparing for Sukan Malaysia (Sukma) XXI scheduled for Aug 17-24 next year.

“We will be hosting Sukma for the third time after 1990 and 2016.

“We want to see Sarawak back on top as the overall champion. For us to succeed, the dedication and hard work of the athletes, coaches, associations, and parents are necessary,” he stressed.

Among those present at the dinner were Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Ministry deputy permanent secretary Desmond Douglas Jerukan, Cahya Mata acting chief financial officer Mukhnizam Mahmud, Cahya Mata acting head of cement division Choon Ju Tang, Lucy Read, and Joshua Philip who represented Sarawak Sports Corporation CEO Awang Putrayusrie Awang Redzuan.