Survey: Majority of Malays in Selangor want Amiruddin as MB, support PM Anwar’s unity govt

KUALA LUMPUR (July 14): A survey has shown that the majority of Malays in Selangor like caretaker menteri besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari and approve of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s unity government.

Endeavour-MGC conducted the survey called ‘Selangor Malay Only Public Opinion Survey’ where they found 69 per cent of the 1,068 respondents happy with Anwar while another 68 per cent approved of the government he leads.

It also found that 71 per cent approved of Amirudin’s performance as menteri besar leading to 75 per cent of respondents saying they will choose Amirudin as the menteri besar if his coalition Pakatan Harapan (PH) wins again.

Former health minister Khairy Jamaluddin came in second in the Selangor menteri besar poll with 24 per cent of them saying they would prefer him as the state leader, Amirudin got 46 per cent.

The survey was conducted from June 12 until 18. There are around 1,910,841 Malay voters in Selangor.

The state elections are set to take place on August 12 in Selangor, Kedah, Terengganu, Kelantan, Penang and Negeri Sembilan. The nomination day will be on July 29. — Malay Mail