Tawau enforcement officer among three detained by MACC

KOTA KINABALU (July 14): The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) arrested three people, including an enforcement officer, for suspected involvement in smuggling foreigners.

MACC in collaboration with the Royal Malaysian Police detained the three suspects on suspicion of receiving bribes amounting to RM12,000.

A source said the 35-year-old enforcement officer in Tawau, was believed to be involved with two others, aged between 40 and late 50s, who acted as middlemen to release foreign nationals who did not have valid travel documents.

They were nabbed after giving their statements at the Sabah MACC office about 6pm on Thursday.

The source said the Indonesians involved, who did not have valid travel documents, were believed to have left Tawau for Kuala Lumpur without going through inspection by the authorities at the Tawau Airport.

Sabah MACC director Datuk S. Karunanithy when contacted, confirmed the arrests and said the case would be investigated under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009.

He said all the suspects would be detained for 24 hours for further investigation.