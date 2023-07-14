Two Kayan longhouses in Apoh Baram inundated by flood

MIRI (July 14): More than 1,000 residents from two Kayan longhouses in Apoh Baram were inundated by flood today, with Long Panai being the latest to be affected.

However, according to the Marudi Fire and Rescue (Bomba) chief Maureen Sim, no evacuation had been initiated as at 4pm.

“The water level at Long Panai’s 132-door longhouse was still rising as at 3pm today.

“Despite the rising water level, the situation is under control,” she said, adding that it was still raining this afternoon in the area.

Long Panai has 500 residents.

Meanwhile, Long Bemang which has been inundated since last Sunday was still flooded today, with water level still rising as at this morning.

“Some 530 residents were affected by this flood in Long Bemang,” she said.