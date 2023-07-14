Uggah: Sarawak strives to enhance professionalism, capacity of local contractors

KUCHING (July 14): Sarawak remains committed to enhancing and strengthening the level of professionalism among the local contractors, said Deputy Premier of Sarawak Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

According to him, this is ‘absolutely necessary’ as the government is now spending a lot on major infrastructure development projects.

He said this after witnessing the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the State Financial Secretary’s Office (SFSO) and the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) here today.

Adding on, Uggah stated that Sarawak had allocated approximately RM30 billion for the implementation of various infrastructure, telecommunication, as well as water and power supply projects across the state.

“These large-scale projects are aimed at developing reliable and high quality infrastructure and amenity projects across the state to support economic activities and improve the quality of life of the people.

“So, there are an abundance of opportunities for our contractors, but at the same time, we also want to build up on their professionalism, efficiency and capacity,” said Uggah, also the state Minister for Infrastructure and Port Development .

The Deputy Premier also expressed hope for the Bumiputera contractors to be able to achieve a world-class performance standard.

“That is why we are working closely with CIDB and I want to thank the board for this collaboration. We are also helping the contractors financially and with the machinery, so we will no longer have sick projects in our midst.”

Adding on, Uggah said the Consultant and Contractor Registration Unit (UPKJ) of the SFSO had so far registered a total of 5,402 contractors under the ‘Works’ category, tasked mainly with undertaking physical projects.

“Among them, 4,624 or 85 per cent are Bumiputera contractors.

“In this respect, UPKJ strives to continue monitoring their performance and compliance to ensure that they would maintain the standard and quality as mandated and expected.

“The SFSO has also established Disciplinary Action Evaluation committee (JPTT) to mete disciplinary actions against errant contractors and the actions include cancellation of their registration and the blacklisting of shareholders and directors,” he said.

Moreover, Uggah said the SFSO had issued a circular to ensure that 30 per cent of the state government projects would be awarded to Bumiputera contractors.

Meanwhile, the signing of the MoU was aimed at digitising the registration processes and transactions concerning contractors and construction personnel in Sarawak.

Other objectives would also include improving and strengthening the management of the contractor development and training programmes, monitoring and compliance, as well as sharing or exchanging information through system integration and other engagements within industries.

Deputy Financial Secretary Hasmawati Sapawi represented the SFSO, while CIDB chief executive officer Datuk Ahmad Asri Abdul Hamid was the signatory for the board.