Awg Tengah conferred Brunei’s Bintang Darjah Paduka Seri Laila Jasa Yang Amat Berjasa Darjah Pertama

KUCHING (July 15): Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan has been conferred the Bintang Darjah Paduka Seri Laila Jasa Yang Amat Berjasa Darjah Pertama (PSLJ) by the Sultan of Brunei, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah today.

A statement from his office said the award which carries the title Dato Paduka Seri Laila Jasa was conferred to Awang Tengah in conjunction with Sultan of Brunei’s 77th birthday celebrations.

Awang Tengah was among individuals to be conferred awards, honours and medals at the ceremony held at Istana Nurul Iman, Bandar Seri Begawan.

Awang Tengah was accompanied at the ceremony by his wife Dato Dayang Morliah Awang Daud.

He and his wife also paid a courtesy call to the Sultan of Brunei at the Istana later in the evening.