BCF 2023 hopes to remind Sarawakians of Borneo’s natural wonders, treasures

SIBU (July 15): The theme of the Borneo Cultural Festival (BCF) 2023, ‘Flora and Fauna’, hope sto showcase the colours of nature in the everyday lives of Sarawakians, said its organising chairman Councillor Mohammed Abdullah Izkandar Roseley.

He said that this year, they chose a theme that celebrates the mesmerising beauty of local flora and fauna.

“The decision to focus on this theme stems from our deep appreciation for the natural wonders surrounding us here in Sibu.

“Borneo is known worldwide for its rich biodiversity, and it is our duty to showcase and protect these magnificent treasures,” he said in his speech during the grand opening of the festival on Friday night at Dataran Tuanku Bujang Phase 1.

Izkandar said the Gateway of BCF, which is in front of Dataran Tuanku Bujang Phase 1, will change every year according to the theme chosen unanimously by BCF committee members.

“Perhapos some are wondering about the ‘gate’ in front of them — here, I can say that almost every year the gate for the Borneo Cultural Festival is different and according to the theme chosen unanimously by the members of the BCF committee.

“We want to give something different every year so visitors do not get tired of visiting the programmes organised by the Sibu Municipal Council,” he said.

Izkandar also explained the BCF structure, which served as an emblematic representation of the theme.

“This structur resembles a beautiful butterfly perched on a group of flowers, with motifs inspired by the cultural heritage of the Malay, Melanau, Iban and Chinese communities. Just like the butterfly, which symbolises transformation and renewal, this arch symbolises the unification of our diverse cultures and harmonious coexistance.

“The choice of the butterfly as a central motif represents the delicate balance we must strike in preserving our environment and cultural heritage. Similarly, the three flowers beneath the butterfly symbolise the communities and represent their unique contributions to our cultural tapestry,” he said.

Among those present were Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian and Sibu Municipal Council chairman Clarence Ting.