Dr Annuar Rapaee: Knowledge, skills among healthcare professionals vital

SIBU (July 15): Medical practitioners ought to deliver quality health services and fulfill their professional roles, said Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development 1 Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee.

“The junior doctors need to get proper training and guidance so that they will be able to provide good medical care,” he said at the launching of Brainfinity Transforming Brain Injury 4.0, organised by the Neurosurgical Association of Sibu Hospital here today.

To be successful in the healthcare industry, the junior doctors not only need to have technical knowledge but also the ability to interact and work as a team, he added.

“In medicine, not only skills are needed but all of these are needed to enable them to perform well at work,” said the Nangka assemblyman.

On a related development, Dr Annuar cited the importance of a good healthcare system and expressed his concerns for the lack of healthcare facilities in the state.

For this, he assured over 100 medical practitioners and health personnel who attended the two-day event that efforts will be stepped up to push the Health Ministry to improve Sarawak’s healthcare and facilities.