Fadillah: Federal ministers from GPS might assist in Peninsula state election campaigns

KUCHING (July 15): Federal ministers from the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) coalition may assist in the campaigning for the six state elections in Peninsula, said Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) senior vice president Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof.

The Deputy Prime Minister said a final decision on the matter will be made in a meeting tonight, which will be chaired by Premier and GPS chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“Tonight there is a meeting, but there is a understanding that federal ministers from GPS in the unity government might be involved in programmes carried out under their ministries (during this period),” he said.

Fadillah told reporters this after officiating the Shell LiveWIRE Malaysia 2022 awards ceremony at the Tegas Digital Village in Sama Jaya Free Industrial Zone here today.

He believed that the state ruling coalition will look into the needs of contesting political parties in the upcoming state elections in Peninsula before making any decisions on what type of assistance will be offered.

“But yes, I will (be) involved in helping with the election campaigns (as previously announced by Abang Johari) as deputy prime minister and we will see what is needed of us. I am ready for any instructions given by the Premier.”

When asked whether the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between Progressive Democratic Party and Parti Sarawak Bersatu will be discussed tonight, Fadillah succinctly said: “I don’t know. Wait for tonight.”

The federal ministers from GPS comprise Fadillah, who is also Minister of Plantation and Commodity; Minister of Women Development, Family and Community Dato Sri Nancy Shukri; Works Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi; Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Dato Sri Tiong King Sing; and National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang.