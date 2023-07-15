Fadillah: Ministry to review assistance scheme for small pepper farmers

KUCHING (July 15): The Ministry of Plantation and Commodities through the Malaysian Pepper Board (MPB) will review the assistance scheme for small pepper farmers to ensure that their welfare continues to be protected.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said that the ministry is aware that small pepper farmers are dealing with the increase in price of agricultural inputs such as fertilisers, poisons and dolomite.

He said this problem occurred since the war between Russia and Ukraine at the beginning of last year, which had also impacted the cost of pepper cultivation.

“Therefore, we will review the pepper planting scheme to help these small farmers. Previously we had the Skim Tanaman Lada Baharu which was only RM26,000 per hectare and now it has been increased to RM46,000 per hectare.

“The same goes for the Skim Tanaman Lada Matang which was increased to RM25,000 per hectare from RM13,000 per hectare,” he said.

Fadillah, who is also Plantation and Commodities minister, said this when officiating at the opening of MPB Field Research Station at Jalan Penrissen in Semenggok here today.

He said through the initiative under the 12th Malaysia Plan (RMK12) which involves an allocation of RM50 million, it can help small pepper farmers to continue working on their farms and remain in the industry.

Meanwhile, Fadillah said that the ministry through MPB is implementing the policy outlined in the National Agricommodity Policy 2030 (DAKN2030).

“This is important to ensure that the country’s pepper industry continues to thrive and remain competitive,” he said.

According to Fadillah, MPB needs to continue producing quality pepper in line with the current market requirements in addition to producing high-quality and disease-resistant pepper seeds.

In fact, he added, MPB is also trying to find a mechanism for planting pepper using technology for planting and harvesting.

“This is so that we can meet the needs of the market at the moment, especially the awareness from the point of view of food health, in terms of environmental awareness so that we can meet the whole,” said Fadillah.

Also present were the Ministry of Plantation and Commodities secretary general Datuk Mad Zaidi Mohd Karli and MPB chairman Datuk Anyi Ngau.