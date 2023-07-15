Hajiji in Brunei for Sultan’s birthday

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN (July 15):

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor and his wife, Datin Seri Panglima Datuk Juliah Salag, had an audience with the Sultan of Brunei, Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, and Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleha binti Al-Marhum Pengiran Pemancha Pengiran Anak Haji Mohamed Alam at Istana Nurul Iman on Saturday.

Earlier, they attended the investiture awards ceremony in commemoration of the Sultan’s 77th birthday.

The ceremony was also attended by the Governor of Sabah, Tun Juhar Mahiruddin, and his wife, Toh Puan Norlidah R. M. Jasni.

Hajiji and Juliah also attended the guard of honor ceremony at Taman Haji Sir Muda Omar Ali Saifuddien in the Brunei capital.

On Sunday, Hajiji and Juliah will attend the State banquet ceremony in commemoration of the Sultan’s birthday at the Istana Nurul Iman.