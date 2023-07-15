Hard habits to break: Smoke, drink and gamble

THIS week I would like to touch on a subject that is rather sensitive to many, and has been at the core of so many hardships, family break-ups, personal breakdowns, and even downfalls of some vast family fortunes.

It is a big subject to be sure, but I shall only dwell on matters I have personally seen, witnessed and experienced either first-hand or in very close proximity of.

It is both sad and tragic that such consequences of bad habits formed over the period of years can sometimes lead to such disastrous results and endings, and although there have been some good reforms and turnarounds, they are mostly few and far in between.

They almost always all start innocently in the very beginning.

The coffers of the government of the day have since the start of taxing businesses been highly dependent on these so called ‘sin taxes’ – the triple revenue of taxes that they levy on all tobacco products, alcohol and all sorts of gambling, although they can be renamed as ‘sports’ or under other ‘guises’.

As a result, all those who have become addicted and dependent on all these vices have had to pay more and more each year as the tax rates increased. For those who do not indulge and may be unaware of such increases, let me just quickly show you how much their retail prices have gone up in recent years:

a small bottle of Guinness Stout has gone from RM1.80 (1980s) to RM10 (today), and;

a pack of Marlboro’s 20s cigarettes have gone from RM2.40 to RM18 (today).

It would be quite correct to surmise that the ordinary man in the street who drinks and smokes and gambles is an average salaried man, of probably working class, lower to middle-income, and although his salary might have increased over the same period of, say three to six per cent per annum, there is no way that his cost of staying inebriated or in smokes would be matched in their increases as well.

Add on to that, if he likes to buy his numbers-game every weekend or enjoy a poker or card game with the boys once a while, there would not be much take-home pay after he has paid for all his other fixed expenses of hire-purchase, utilities bills, children’s food and education and so forth.

More often than not to ensure a livelihood, he would be lucky if the wife also has a second income working or selling homemade goods from the house.

Some would have to depend on credit cards or bank overdrafts or the charity of in-laws or in the worst case scenario, loans from dubious lenders (the ‘Ah Longs’ are happy to oblige.)

Smoking is probably one of the hardest habits to break – to give up smoking after one has been a smoker since young would appear to be extremely difficult.

I have seen many who tried, but most have gone back. There are so many aids these days, nicotine patches and all that, but for smokers, it is always an uphill battle.

I have no idea why this should be the case. I had smoked for two years of my life, between 1972 and 1973 when I was selling MTC cigarettes for Borneo Company.

But the moment I was transferred from the tobacco department out to Guinness, I had given the habit up immediately.

Maybe I was not a ‘real smoker’, so for me, giving it up was easy.

Drinking, however, is another matter altogether. Prior to my working life, I had never touched an alcoholic drink – I tried beer when I was a teenager, at about 17, together with the other adventurous classmates during picnics, but I did not like it then – I thought it was bitter and fizzy and it did not do anything to me.

However, when I had started working with the Borneo Company in March 1970, I had to drink and promote Guinness Stout, so at the ripe old age of 20, I had my first taste of Guinness.

It was awfully bitter, foamy and tasted of burnt biscuit – my first reaction was not great, but it was something I had to get into, and fast. In those days, we did not have any beer in our range of products; Gold Harp Lager came only sometime later.

Today, some 53 years later, I am still drinking Guinness and I have learned to love it.

Along the way, the other more addictive alcoholic stuff came along: the wines, the spirits and of them all, I had found a love for single-malt whisky.

Although I love drinking only in company, I can positively say I have not been addicted to any of it. There were times I had gone months (up to six months) without a single swirl of hard liquor.

I do not miss the smell of hops and froth having gone without beer for months on end. If it was there in the company of good food and great company, cool; if not, no worries.

However, I can feel for those who love their beer or whisky and the fellowship and camaraderie that such libations can provide – one of the many pleasures of life I must admit is to sit down with some good friends, shoot the breeze and down some cold ones!

There is nothing quite like it, especially when it is in familiar company with people of your ilk and comrades, or friends.

Somehow it is not quite the same if they were all drinking beers and you were on ‘kopi-O peng’ or a glass of 100 Plus.

I have had friends who had overindulged during their lifetime and did serious damage to their system, and had to give up drinking alcohol completely. I do feel for them, as suddenly one can feel like ‘the spy who was left out in the cold’ – alone, sober and pretending that his glass of ginger ale is the cold Tiger that should be in it.

But I reflect and also ponder – who knows that would be me too one day soon.

Of these three vices, the one that is capable of doing the most harm and damage would be gambling, and I tell you why.

With smoking, one damages one’s own health, and deplete some of his resources.

With drinking, it is the same – your health is totally wrecked one way or another and a lot of your money is gone, but you can never do what gambling can do to a seasoned and unrepentant gambler.

With gambling, one can lose it all.

Firstly there is no limit to what a gambler can lose either on the tables, at the football pools or in the casino. The sky is the limit, so long as he is allowed to continue gambling and to lose.

I have seen gamblers who have lost everything that they have ever made in their lifetimes, and still owe plenty more.

The gambler’s bug is the most deadly of all these three vices. It is also one of those mysteries of life that most gamblers would never gather their winnings when they are on a winning streak and walk away (a rare creature that), but are prepared to put everything he has on one pool and lose it all.

Most of us are aware of these three vices and we all try our best to steer way clear of them all.

A few of us do like our drinks; some still continue to smoke (those who can afford and love it go the way of cigars) and the younger ones are now on vaping; but a few rare ones love the odd poker or ‘bandat’ games with friends and definitely, ‘mahjong’ is still popular among the seniors.

All these vices in themselves are just that – occasional pastimes that we indulge in once a while to enliven, enjoy and while away our leisure times.

So long as we do not over-indulge in drinks or play with big-stakes money gambling, we should be fine. As they say ‘c’est la vie’ – life goes on.

Enjoy yourself – everything in moderation as what my good doctor always says.