KPDN Sarawak to continue food bank programme to help needy

KUCHING (July 15): The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Sarawak will continue the Food Bank Malaysia programme to assist the needy.

Its director Matthew Dominic Barin said the programme has been held for over 100 times this year alone.

“We have already implemented many food bank programmes, and this will continue to be held all the time with the latest one carried out at UiTM Mukah.

“This programme helps, to some extent, to reduce the cost of living for our people, especially those from the B40 group and below,” he told reporters when met at the Unity Food Bank programme organised by the National Consumer Action Council (MTPN) Sarawak in conjunction with Sarawak Day today.

He said the programme today brought residents of different races from Batu Kawa to lend a hand.

“With programmes like this, the cost of living can be reduced as we are providing assistance in terms of basic necessities such as rice, cooking oil and sugar,” he said.

The event today was officiated by a political secretary to the Premier, Kho Teck Wan who was representing Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

Also present was MTPN Sarawak branch chairman Wynson Ong and Padawan Municipal Council chairman Tan Kai.