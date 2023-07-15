KTS-STIHL 55th anniversary partnership charity car wash ongoing until Sun

MIRI (July 15): A two-day charity car wash programme in conjunction with the 55th anniversary of the partnership between KTS Trading Sdn Bhd and STIHL kicked off today at the carpark of the Miri Indoor Stadium here.

The event was officiated by Miri mayor Adam Yii.

According to KTS Trading Sdn Bhd general manager (Light Machinery Department) Augustine Ling, the programme aims to raise RM2 million for Chinese independent schools in Sabah and Sarawak.

“Twenty-three Chinese independent secondary schools – 14 in Sarawak and nine in Sabah – will benefit from the charity car wash.

“Through the programme, a total of 20,000 car wash coupons priced at RM50 each were distributed to schools to raise funds amounting to RM1 million,” he said.

The number of coupons for each school depended on the number of students registered there.

“KTS will match RM1 for every RM1 of coupon sales until it reaches RM1 million, making the total donation collection RM2 million,” he explained.

The programme started in Bintulu last week before coming to Miri today, and will continue to Kota Kinabalu, Sandakan, Tawau and Sibu before ending in Kuching this October.

Each buyer can send in their car to be washed according to the date set on their coupon. They will also receive door gifts and the opportunity to take home attractive lucky draw prizes.

“They just have to write down their name, car plate number and phone number on the lucky draw slip before dropping it in the box provided. The draw will be carried out tomorrow (July 16),” he said.

Volunteers at the car wash comprised 180 students and teachers from SM Pei Min and Riam Road Secondary School, which are also some of the schools benefitting from the event.

Ling added that the charity car wash was organised every five years.

Also present at the launching ceremony today was KTS Miri branch manager Stephen Chin.