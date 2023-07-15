Merdeka Convoy draws large crowd at Summer Mall in Kota Samarahan

KOTA SAMARAHAN (July 15): The hot weather today did not see people refraining from outdoor events as a good crowd gathered to welcome the arrival of the Sarawak Merdeka Convoy at The Summer Mall Shopping Centre here.

The convoy, led by the Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, arrived at the shopping centre at 2.54pm.

People from all walks of life cheered upon their arrival at the shopping centre where the organiser had lined up interesting performances to mark the event held in conjunction with the 60th anniversary of Sarawak’s independence.

Prior to the performances, Abang Johari witnessed the hand-over of the flag, which marks the 60th anniversary of Sarawak’s independence.

Serian Resident Selamat Jati Yanjah handed over the flag to Samarahan Resident Mohamad Irwan Bahari Bujang.

After the handover, Abang Johari toured the Samarahan division-level Sarawak Merdeka Digital Exhibition 2023 at the shopping centre.

Before the tour, the Premier symbolically opened the exhibition.

After that, Abang Johari enjoyed a late afternoon meal within the vicinity of the shopping centre along with individuals who joined the event.

The convoy, which was flagged-off in Serian around 1pm, made a pitstop at the Siburan New Township before arriving at Kota Samarahan.

Among those present were Abang Johari’s wife Puan Sri Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang; Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah; State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar; Deputy Minister of Youth, Sport and Entrepreneur Development (Youth and Sport Development) Dato Gerald Rentap Jabu; Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department Datuk Syarifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali; Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development (Infrastructure Development) Aidel Lariwoo; DUN Deputy Speaker Dato Idris Buang; Stakan assemblyman Dato Hamzah Brahim; Simunjan assemblyman Awla Dris; and Batang Sadong MP Rodiyah Sapiee.