Muda, PSM join forces for state polls to take a stand against racial politics

KUALA LUMPUR (July 15): Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) and the Socialist Party of Malaysia (PSM) has today declared their partnership heading into the state elections next month and possibly beyond that.

Muda president Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman and PSM chairman Dr Michael Jeyakumar Devaraj said that the two parties have agreed not to clash over seats and were in agreement over their political agendas and direction which were focused on people-oriented issues as well as the environment.

“Aside from not overlapping on seats, we want to bring a new kind of politics not based on race or religion that is neither divisive nor manipulative,” said Dr Jeyakumar in a press conference here, that was also live-streamed.

Syed Saddiq said that the electoral understanding was based on five thrusts: rejecting racial politics, fighting for the needs of the majority and the discriminated, pure democracy values, balanced and inclusive development, and environmental issues including green policies and climate change.

“Based on the values, we have much more in common than differences, so we are excited to work and campaign together.

“The big political blocs may want to make us look small but our idealism, energy and ambition to build a nation with integrity is huge” he said.

The two parties said that PSM’s experience in fighting for the rights of voters and Muda’s energy and idealism are complementary in their struggle, and they hoped the partnership would extend beyond the upcoming six state polls.

Muda secretary general Amir Hariri Abd Hadi also hit back at criticism against PSM, and said that in reality, there were countless workers and labourers who had benefited from PSM’s hard work.

“It is not fair to criticise them based on their election results,” he said.

PSM deputy chairman S. Arutchelvan also said that the party would let its past work speak for them and be their political narrative amidst any false allegations.

“We hope to bring progressive and non-toxic politics to the fore. So for those who are unhappy and bored with the politicians now and want to protest, don’t. Don’t protest, there is a party for you this time,” he said.

Muda previously announced four candidates for the Selangor state election in Seri Serdang, Batu Tiga, Sentosa and Bukit Antarabangsa, with more to be announced soon.

PSM had also announced its candidacy for the Meru seat in Selangor. – Malay Mail