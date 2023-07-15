Nine suspected prostitutes held at KK reflexology center

KOTA KINABALU (July 15): Nine foreign women were detained by police for allegedly involved in prostitution at a reflexology center at Jalan Coastal here on Friday night.

Sabah Crime Investigation Department (CID) chief Senior Assistant Commissioner Azmi Abdul Rahim said the raid was carried out by CID from the D7 unit (Gambling/Vice/Secret Societies Prevention Division) following a tip-off at 4pm.

Azmi said 22 people were inside the reflexology center when police raided the premises.

“Those detained were a 37-year-old man, believed to be the manager of the reflexology center, a male worker, a male customer and 19 foreign women.

“Police however released 10 of the women as they had proper documents with them,” he said.

Azmi said the nine foreign women, aged between 20 to 40, were from China, Thailand and the Philippines.

Police also confiscated a bottle of lotion and a pack of unused condoms.

All those detained were taken to the Kota Kinabalu police headquarters for further investigation under Section 372B of the Penal Code, Section 55B and Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63, and Section 39(b) of the Immigration Regulation.