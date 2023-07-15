Over RM363 mln in development funds injected to Batu Kawa constituency from 2012-2022

KUCHING (July 15): Over RM363 million in development funds have been injected to the Batu Kawa constituency from 2016 to 2022.

According to a statement from N14 Batu Kawa Service Centre, its assemblyman Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian had obtained a total of RM307,229,850 development funds for the constituency from 2016 to 2021, and RM 55,996,291 for last year.

It added that it was a promise kept by Dr Sim, who is also Sarawak Deputy Premier, to actively apply for grants to promote the development of the constituency since he was elected as assemblyman in 2016.

The grants come from different sources including from Sarawak government, federal government, and other government agencies.

“All of these grants were used to implement various development projects and people centric policies.

“This include Batu Kawa Waterfront park, upgrading of gravel road to tar sealed road, street lighting installation, upgrading of Taman Desa Wira and low cost housing area drainage system, beautifying of Ang Cheng Ho quarry, leisure park, provide agricultural aids, house repair, electricity supply for rural area, improve water supply, improve the traffic system and CCTV installation,” said the statement.

For development purposes, Dr Sim also gives annual grant allocation to schools, temples, churches, mosques, neighborhood committees, associations and community associations in his constituency, the centre said.

“Dr Sim has promoted and implemented various RTP (rural transformation programme) projects in Batu Kawa constituency. For this year, Dr Sim’s RM5 million assemblyman’s annual development grant will be used to implement 16 development projects in Batu Kawa, and 12 of them will be the drainage upgrading projects,” it added.

The statement also urged MPs to assist in fighting for development grants from the federal government.