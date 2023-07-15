PBB key beneficiary of PDP-PSB collaboration, says don

KUCHING (July 15): Political scientist Datuk Prof Dr Jayum Jawan believes that the collaboration between Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) and Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) would only benefit Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), the backbone of the state’s present ruling coalition Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

The academician said he could foresee that this latest development would be affecting the Dayak-based Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and the Chinese-dominant Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) – both, together with PDP, are also component parties under GPS.

“The beneficiary is PBB, and in particular, its Bumiputera wing. The PBB would remain stable, but the parties for the Dayak and the Chinese could be in some disarray,” said Jayum in a statement.

“And what’s more with the latest development is that it would directly affect the Dayak and PRS, and to some extent, SUPP and the Chinese,” he added.

Asked to explain further, Jayum said the PSB-PDP collaboration would undermine Iban-based PRS.

“It (PSB-PDP collaboration) would be a direct competitor to the latter (PRS), which is bouncing back stronger after the last state elections.

“So the PSB-PDP collaboration is to check the PRS.

“It can also act as a check on SUPP as PSB could bring SUPP’s former seats to the PSB-PDP side,” said Jayum, who is attached to Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM).