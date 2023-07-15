GPS welcomes PDP-PSB collaboration, but maintains PSB not member of state’s ruling coalition

KUCHING (July 15): Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg says the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) welcomes the Progressive Democratic Party (PDP)-Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) collaboration, but maintains that the latter is not a member of the state’s ruling coalition.

The GPS chairman said PDP president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing had briefed his party’s allies on its move to collaborate with PSB during the coalition’s meeting tonight.

“We feel that if the intention is good let them have this collaboration,” Abang Johari told a press conference after chairing the meeting at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK).

He said any parties wanting to join the coalition must oblige with GPS’ policy.

“But of course PSB is not a member of GPS. If people want to help, why not?

“That is why Sarawak is known for its unity. That is where GPS position is – if people want to help us, to subscribe us, the key is our policy,” he said.

On Thursday, PDP and PSB had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Kuala Lumpur in what many viewed as a first possible step towards a merger.

Tiong said the MoU marked the start of the cooperation between the two parties, and did not deny the possibility that they might eventually become one party.