Pet store owner in Sibu calls on everyone to stop abandoning pets outside premises

SIBU (July 15): The owner of a pet store at Jalan Ling Kai Cheng here, which also houses abandoned cats and dogs, is unhappy over Sibu Municipal Council (SMC)’s action of taking away the rescued puppies from the premises following complaints from the operators of the neighbouring shops.

In the Facebook post, the pet store owner appeals to the members of the public to stop leaving abandoned animals outside its door.

“Your actions have led to a harsh reality where all the animals that have just been rescued, requiring treatment and awaiting adoption, are being taken away by SMC,” she wrote, disclosing that the enforcement team had told her about the council receiving many complaints of her having taken in too many stray animals.

Following this, the pet store owner called upon those who could not take care of the animals to directly contact the SMC instead.

“There’s no need to resort to this place as a means to shift such blame onto others,” she stressed.

When contacted, Deputy Minister II for Public Health, Housing and Local Government Michael Tiang said the owner had reached out to him but as he was unable to verify the facts, he asked her to contact the council instead.

It is understood that the pet store owner had engaged a lawyer, and had talked to some SMC councillors about the situation.

According to the Local Authorities (Dog Licensing and Control) By-Laws 2018 (11 [3]), at any point of time, the number of dogs kept by a dog breeder shall not exceed 50 and in the case of a pet shop, shall not exceed 20.