Piasau Nature Reserve — A nature sanctuary within city limits

THERE is a place in Miri where the people would not have to go far to enjoy nature.

The Piasau Nature Reserve (PNR) is located just about 5km north of the city Centre.

Apart from providing Mirians and tourists with a natural environment open for exploration, the 94-hectare reserve also serves as a sanctuary for birds, especially the Oriental Pied hornbills.

Here, visitors alike can see and observe animals in their natural environment without having to leave the city. The park is definitely a must-go for bird watchers and nature enthusiasts.

Story of Jimmy and Faridah

Formerly known as Piasau Camp, the PNR is quite well-known for a very different kind of love story – ‘Jimmy’ and ‘Faridah’, the two Oriental Pied hornbills that were once the key attraction of the area.

The pair had successfully produced a total of 56 offspring before Faridah was killed by poachers in September 2013. This prompted a public outcry condemning the killing.

It was a tragic loss for those who had been so familiar with the sight of the two lovebirds whenever they took a stroll in the area. Nature lovers were united in grief as they mourned the death of the bird.

Following Faridah’s death, an all-out campaign was run to push for the gazettement of the area to become a nature reserve for the conservation of hornbills and other wildlife.

In this sense, Faridah was regarded as the catalyst of this campaign and the icon of the movement.

The local community, together with non-government organisations (NGOs) like Malaysian Nature Society (MNS) and Piasau Camp Miri Nature Park Society had aggressively lobbied for the area to be declared as a totally protected area (TPA).

The death of the city-dwelling hornbill, as tragic as it was, did bring out something hopeful – it prompted the authorities to take solid steps in prevent such incident from reoccurring in the future.

When Deputy Minister I for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak Datuk Sebastian Ting heard about the incident, he immediately brought the matter up for discussion during a Zoom meeting, which also talked about the PNR Implementation Endowment Fund Committee.

The Piasau assemblyman had said that the issue was discussed at length, of which the key points included the appropriate steps to be taken by Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) in preventing the recurrence of the incident.

On Dec 31, 2013, the area which used to be part of Piasau Camp, was gazetted as Piasau Nature Reserve.

PNR is still known as a haven for Oriental Pied hornbills and now, its famous resident couple is that of Jimmy and Juliet.

On a fine day, lucky visitors could spot the hornbill flying around and roosting on three branches inside the reserve. Jimmy and Juliet usually announce their presence by giving out loud calls.

Home to diverse range of flora, fauna

As a nature reserve sitting within the city limits, PNR is home to two different types of forests: the coastal forest, and the riverine forest.

This natural landscape provides a very viable habitat for a diverse range of flora and fauna, which any nature lover would find very exciting.

There is a network of pavements spanning approximately 1.5km across the nature reserve that can be used for cycling, running and leisure walks.

The first written record of the Oriental Pied hornbills in the area dated back to 2005, when the highly-publicised Jimmy and Faridah were first photographed by Dominique Wan.

Sightings of this hornbill species later generated lots of interest amongst members of the public, which prompted the implementation of monitoring efforts for the birds.

A Japanese visitor, met at the PNR recently, said he was thrilled to be able to visit PNR.

“This is my first time in Malaysia, and I’m happy to come here as I love the nature,” said the Japanese, known only as Tomoya.

He said he heard about PNR from a friend, and he wanted to visit it and see for himself what it had to offer.

Upon arrival in Miri, Tomoya’s Sarawakian friend, Shukri Dolhadi, took him to explore the park.

“We do not have hornbills in Japan, so I hope to come across one here,” said Tomoya, who is also a YouTuber who loves taking videos and photos of the places that he has visited and sharing them with his friends and subscribers online.

“I will share all the photos and videos that I have taken here (PNR) with my followers, so that they too can see how great all these places that I have visited, and maybe, they would also come and visit Miri,” said the Japanese.