Prisons director: OBB programme to ease congested cells, encourage better recovery of inmates

SIBU (July 15): The Licensed Prisoner Release (OBB) programme is one of the objectives to ease congestion in prison cells and also encourage better recovery of inmates in the society, said Prisons Department Malaysia director Ajidin Salleh.

He pointed out that under the department’s new initiative, it will consider the release of prisoners meeting the criteria under the OBB programme.

“This initiative is intended so that the inmates can be released earlier than the actual sentence term for them to return to their families, undergo a continuous rehabilitation process in the society and to be hired by employers as their workers.

“This is one of initiatives which can slightly reduce congestion in prisons. More importantly, to give these inmates a better income,” he said.

Ajidin was speaking at the MyPride Fair for Sarawak zone in Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang phase two here today.

Additionally, Ajidin recalled that last year, 143 inmates of Sarawak Prison had followed the intermediate level skills certification programme, which had exceeded the set target.

He added that for the first six months of this year, the number of inmates of the Sarawak Prison institution undergoing intermediate level certified skills have reached 67.60 per cent, compared to the 80 per cent annual target.

“During the imprisonment period, the inmates will undergo the four phases of the rehabilitation programme.

“Skills programmes will be exposed to inmates who undergo rehabilitation programmes in phase four where they will be given skills training in high-tech technical and vocational fields and get recognised certification,” he said.

Adding on, Ajidin recalled that the Borneo Prison Infocraft Programme which was implemented in 2018, and from April 6 to 9 that year in Miri had achieved a total sales revenue of RM20,724.

“Hopefully this year, the Sarawak Prison Institution will be able to reach the sales revenue target of RM46,722,” he said.

Earlier, he mentioned that four prison institutions participated in this MyPride Fair, namely Puncak Borneo Prison, Sibu Prison, Miri Prison and Limbang Prison.

Meanwhile, Nangka assemblyman Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee, who officiated at the fair, described the MyPride Fair as having a noble objective and was delighted that it coincided with the Borneo Cultural Festival (BCF) 2023.

The Deputy Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development hoped that the sales from products produced by the inmates would be higher than expected.

“Due to the uncertain economic environment – many folk need small businesses to supplement their income.

“The BCF coinciding with MyPride Fair 2023 Sarawak will for certain help to generate income for Sibu folk.”

Dr Annuar also pointed out that any instability with regard to politics, unity and harmony will have an effect on the country’s economy.

Towards this end, he said inmates should not be blamed for their past mistakes as people tend to make mistakes at some point in their lives.

“The society should give them the opportunity to redeem themselves.

“Therefore, if you can’t give them support in the form of buying their products, give them moral support in order for them to be assimilated back into the society again,” he said.

Sarawak Prison director Mohamad Andri Md Ridzwan was also present at the function.