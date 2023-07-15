Repair Tanjung Aru low-cost flats, no need to evict residents – Shafie

KOTA KINABALU (July 15): Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal has urged the State government to be compassionate and help the residents of the Tanjung Aru low-cost flats who will be evicted by the end of this month.

During his visit to the flats on Saturday, he said there are better ways to solve the issue rather than simply evicting the some 200 residents and forcing them to sleep on the streets.

Shafie, who was a former Federal Housing and Local Government Assistant Minister, said based on his observation, the buildings just need a repair in certain parts, and it is not at the stage where its residents need to be immediately evicted.

“If the costs are too high to repair the buildings, maybe other government agencies can chip in to cover the costs. The government can also change policies for the benefit of the people.

“Why would you chase them out without providing alternative housings just because the repair costs are too high? That is not the way. It will only place more burden on the people.

“We will bring this matter up again in the next State Assembly sitting or I will have one of my officers send a letter to Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor,” he said.

The Tanjung Aru low-cost flats, which were built around 50 years ago, are set to be demolished following an announcement by Sabah Housing and Town Development Board (LPPB) chairman Datuk Masiung Banah that the buildings are uninhabitable.

Masiung had stated that the buildings are in a dangerous situation but will cost too much to repair (around RM13 million), hence the residents, some who have been living there for more than 30 years, have to be evicted out.