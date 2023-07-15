Sabah bid farewell to captain with 4-0 win

KOTA KINABALU (July 15): Sabah FC produced arguably their best performance of the Liga Super campaign to beat Sri Pahang FC 4-0 at the Likas Stadium last night.

Darren Lok scored twice while Ramon Machado and Stuart Wilkin added one goal each as the Rhinos gave Baddrol Bakhtiar a fitting farewell in his last game in a Sabah shirt.

Talismanic captain Baddrol started the game on the bench but there was no problem for the Datuk Ong Kim Swee-coached side as Darren put the homesters in the lead after only eight minutes of play.

The national forward striker expertly slotted the ball home after good works from Machado who evaded three defenders before releasing his teammate inside the box.

The early goal was just the Rhinos needed as they dominated the opponents with their disciplined and organised displays and came agonising close to double the lead with efforts from Machado and Mohd Irfan Fazail.

The second goal did came in the 43rd minute through Machado who scored from inside the box after Saddil Ramdani’s neat short pass.

It was the Brazilian striker’s third goal in two matches having scored twice on his debut including the winning goal last week.

Leading by two, there was no stopping the Rhinos when they returned for the second half.

Darren scored his second and Sabah’s third in the 64th minute as he unleashed a powerful shot past goalkeeper Muhammad Zariff Irfan Hashimuddin after Irfan Fazail unselfishly squared the ball for the striker outside the box.

The home crowd celebrated just four minutes later when a lurking Wilkin pounced on a weak defensive clearance to gain possession before lifting the ball over Zariff to complete the scoring on the night.

The goal led the home crowd chanting Baddrol’s name as they urged Kim Swee to bring in the former international.

The Rhinos fan got their wish in the 80th minute when Baddrol came on for his deputy Park Tae Su to loud cheers around the stadium.

Sabah FC had announced on the eve of the match that Baddrol will leave the Club on mutual consent after last night’s match, ending close to a two-year stay where he played 41 times and scored 13 goals.

Sabah’s victory last night was their 10th of the campaign where they have collected 33 points from 17 matches.