Second awake craniotomy surgery in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (July 15): Queen Elizabeth Hospital II (QEH II), in collaboration with the University Malaysia Sabah (UMS) and Hospital University Science Malaysia (HUSM) in Kubang Kerian, Kelantan, has successfully performed an awake craniotomy surgery on a conscious patient.

The surgery took place on July 11 in the operating room at QEH II.

This is the second time such a surgery has been conducted in Sabah, specifically at QEH II, State Health Department director Dr Asits Sanna said in a statement on Saturday.

The surgery was carried out by Professor Datuk Dr Jafri Malin Abdullah, a Consultant Neurosurgeon and Professor at University Science Malaysia (USM), along with Dr Mohd Sofan Zenian and Dr Hezry Abu Hasan, Neurosurgical Specialists from QEH II.

Dr Yeap Boon Tat, a Brain Anesthesia Specialist from the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences (FPSK) at UMS, also participated, Dr Asits added.

Awake craniotomy is a surgical technique and anesthesia method that ensures the patient does not lose brain function during brain tumor removal surgery. By keeping the patient awake, brain functions such as motor skills and speech can be monitored during the procedure.

According to Dr Asits, the patient, a 40-year-old male from Sandakan, was diagnosed with a right frontotemporo-parietal tumour at the Duchess of Kent Hospital (HDOK) in Sandakan. Following the surgery, the patient was in good health and able to move his limbs without any neurological complications within one day after the procedure.

Awake craniotomy has been introduced since the early 2000s. In Sabah, the first surgery of this kind took place on January 11, 2023, with the cooperation of doctors from QEH II, UMS and Hospital Sungai Buloh.

The success of the recent surgery was made possible by close coordination and preparation between QEH II, HDOK Sandakan, HUSM and UMS, which began in April 2023.

Due to the complexity of the surgery, Professor Datuk Dr Jafri Malin from HUSM was invited by QEH II to contribute his expertise.

To facilitate learning and education for other doctors, the department organized a live streaming of the surgery for hospitals in Sandakan, Tawau and Lahad Datu, with the patient’s consent.

The state Health Department, Dr Asist said, extended its sincere gratitude to all parties involved in the successful execution of this surgery, especially the Neurosurgery Department of QEH II, the Anesthesiology Department of QEH II, the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences (FPSK) at UMS, University Science Malaysia (USM), all medical specialists and personnel, as well as the support teams committed to the success of the surgery.

It is hoped that such outstanding achievements and collaborative efforts can be continued and further developed in the future to enhance healthcare services for the people of Sabah, he added.