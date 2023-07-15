Sheda hopes state govt expand scheme to allow more Sarawakians own house

KUCHING (July 15): The Sarawak Housing and Real Estate Developers’ Association (Sheda) hopes that the state government will expand the Housing Deposit and Repayment Scheme (HDRAS) to allow more Sarawakians to own a house.

In expressing this hope, Sheda president Augustine C. H. Wong said without the ability to draw from EPF and the eligibility to be approved for housing loans, there is almost no avenue for aspiring homeowners in Sarawak unless significant intervention is made.

“The Sarawak government had introduced a fantastic arrangement under the Housing Deposit and Repayment Scheme (HDRAS), whereby up to RM10,000 was provided for payment of deposit, supplemented by a one per cent loan interest for projects categorised as Affordable Housing Developments.

“We humbly ask the government to consider expanding this initiative to all housing development projects to enable eligible Sarawakians purchase other types of housing closer to economic centres and their workplace.

“We also ask the government to introduce attractive end-financing loan interest rates to property developers building affordable housing to stabilise the cost of building affordable homes,” he said.

Wong expressed this opinion in his speech at the opening of Sheda Property Expo 2023 held at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here yesterday.

Commenting further, Wong said Sheda has submitted many requests to Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and the Ministry of Public Health, Housing and Local Government (MPHLG) Sarawak to seek solutions to overcome the current housing mismatch.

“Through Samudah and Samudah’s Technical Working Groups, Sheda has also suggested different proposals aimed at easing the cost of doing business.

“The reason we continue to provide inputs and proposed resolutions is because we trust in the Sarawak government’s ability to deliver on its PCDS (Post-Covid Development Strategy) 2030 promises.

“Even though at the moment it appears impossible, Sheda is confident that the Sarawak government has a plan to increase homeownership in Sarawak to 75 per cent,” he added.

The Sheda Property Expo 2023, which runs from yesterday to Sunday, was declared open by MPHLG deputy minister Michael Tiang who represented the Premier.