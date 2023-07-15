Sri Simalajau National School holds inaugural PTA meeting, unveils its logo

BINTULU (July 15): Sri Simalajau National School (SK Sri Simalajau), a new school in the Samalaju constituency, held its inaugural Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) meeting and launched its logo recently.

The meeting and unveiling of the new school logo was officiated by the Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development and Samalaju assemblyman, Dato Majang Renggi.

Majang stated that the new school is expected to provide quality education to children in the surrounding area and serve as a catalyst for educational excellence in the Samalaju region.

“SK Sri Similajau is a modern school equipped with comprehensive facilities and infrastructure. This will provide students with an enhanced education comparable to schools in the urban areas,” he said in a Facebook post by the Samalaju Service Centre.

SK Sri Simalajau currently has 198 students from Year One to Year Three, as well as 14 teachers and staff.

Majang said the number of students will increase once all relocation arrangements are completed by the school administration next year.