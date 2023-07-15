S’wak govt considers expanding BDA area of jurisdiction

KUCHING (July 14): The Sarawak government is considering expanding areas under the Bintulu Development Authority (BDA) jurisdiction with the inclusion of Sebauh.

Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, who is also BDA chairman, said from 2020 to 2030, the authority is experiencing its second wave where the state government has listed several development plans to further expand its areas of jurisdiction.

“We are currently engaged in discussions regarding the inclusion of Sebauh as part of BDA.

“This is because we are of the view that Bintulu and its suburbs must be planned properly and with Bintulu becoming a spread out city, the planning must be in line with the digital era and also towards a green economy where the surrounding areas are of low carbon,” he said.

Abang Johari said this in his speech when officiating at the BDA 45th anniversary celebration dinner at a hotel in Bintulu tonight.

In this regard, he congratulated BDA for having launched their strategic plan in line with the Post-Covid Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030.

He said he is glad to see that the cable-stayed bridge which reminded him of the San Francisco bridge is now up and will become an iconic landmark for Bintulu.

“This bridge will connect Bintulu proper to areas that have been planned to be developed in Jepak Jaya.

“We are making engagement with the community in Jepak area so that they can also participate in this development through an organised and planned housing plan using what is called the Smart Jepak Jaya of Bintulu,” he added.

He also disclosed that development towards 2030 in Bintulu will also include establishing the Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) to connect Samalaju-Kidurong with Bintulu proper up to Jepak.

“This will provide modern facilities to the towns and cities in Bintulu,” he added.