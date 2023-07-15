S’wak Implementation Monitoring Unit head calls on VTP participants to be catalyst for progress

SIBU (July 15): Participants of the Village Transformation Programme (VTP) can play the role of instructor to the residents of longhouses by sharing the knowledge they learned during the five-day VTP.

In stating this, Sarawak Implementation Monitoring Unit (Simu) director Felicia Tan Ya Hua said VTP participants can act as agents to drive and improve the socio-economy of their respective longhouses.

“It is you (VTP participants) who are the catalyst for the progress of your village and I can call you an ambassador for successfully meeting the challenge of participating in this VTP.

“You (VTP participants) can all become instructors to the residents of longhouses by sharing the knowledge and skills you have learned during the five days of this programme,” said Tan at the closing ceremony of VTP Series 3 Kapit Division at Premier Hotel yesterday.

Tan also said there were many courses that the participants had attended during the five days.

Among them are Pastry and Bakery Production Course, Fertigation Agriculture Course and Entrepreneurship Course.

“The average participant gains many benefits from these courses. For example, the pastry course, a lot of knowledge has been put into practice in this course. So, the participants can market their pastry products through digital marketing.

“I understand that among the participants of this VTP there are as many as 20 people who are interested in this culinary course. I believe the knowledge imparted through this course can be a source of side income for the participants,” added Tan.

The programme was organised by Simu in collaboration with the Centre for Technology Excellence Sarawak (Centexs) and the Kapit Resident’s Office.

The VTP was attended by 70 participants.

Also present was Centexs executive Nor Ashikin Abdul Rahman.