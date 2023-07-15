Tapping into Sabah’s holistic skincare offerings

KOTA KINABALU (July 15): The natural power and benefits of botany can be fully utilised as skincare solutions – like what was pursued by entrepreneur Vellarry Maydelina Yong from Tambunan, Sabah.

Her background in biotechnology from University Malaysia Sabah is perhaps what led her to establish Oupus Organics, a venture focused on promoting self-care and love within the community.

“At Oupus Organics, we are dedicated to producing natural skincare products that address specific skin concerns such as Eczema and sensitive skin. Our formulations are carefully crafted using the potent extract from a Borneo rainforest superfruit called the bambangan seed,” she said in an interview with The Borneo Post.

“This unique ingredient, known for its beneficial properties, serves as the foundation for our skincare range.”

During the challenging times brought on by the pandemic, Vellarry said she recognised the importance of supporting those who were financially impacted, particularly women.

“In response, I actively recruited agents, many of whom were women facing financial difficulties, to sell our products,” she said. “This initiative provided them with an opportunity to generate income and regain their financial stability during those trying times.

“After the pandemic subsided, I shifted my focus towards finding retail outlets to distribute my products. In 2022, Oupus Organics obtained an innovation grant from UMS, collaborating with Professor Dr Mohd Shafiq, one of the lecturers and my supervisor at the Institute of Biotechnology Centre, UMS.

“It was during this period that I recognised the importance of raising awareness about breast health and encouraging women to incorporate daily breast massage into their self-care routines. This realisation served as the inspiration behind the creation of our flagship product, bosom oil.

“Bosom oil is a result of my dedication to promoting breast health awareness and combining it with my passion for crafting natural skincare solutions. Infused with a blend of botanical extracts and the powerful bambangan seed, Bosom Oil has become a unique and innovative product in our range.

“As we continued to operate our business, we observed a common skin concern among our customers: eczema and sensitive skin. Recognising the need for specialised skincare solutions, we made the strategic decision to further refine our product offerings and focus on developing natural skincare specifically tailored to address these conditions.

“Furthermore, I leveraged my ongoing study at the Biotechnology research institute, particularly in relation to the bambangan seed, to delve deeper into its potential benefits for eczema and sensitive skin.

“This allowed us to combine scientific research with our passion for natural skincare, resulting in the creation of innovative products that specifically target these skin concerns.”

By harnessing the knowledge gained from her studies and the unique properties of the bambangan seed, Vellarry said she has been able to develop formulations that provide relief, comfort, and nourishment for those suffering from eczema and sensitive skin.

“Through this specialised approach, we aim to cater to the needs of individuals seeking effective and natural solutions for their skin concerns. Our focus on eczema and sensitive skin allows us to provide targeted care and build trust among our customers, establishing ourselves as a reputable brand in this niche.”

The Shell LiveWIRE journey

Vellarry took Oupus Organics to the next level via the Shell LiveWIRE programme in 2021. She learnt of the programme through various sources, including online research, social media, and recommendations from fellow entrepreneurs.

“The positive reputation and success stories associated with the programme caught my attention and sparked my interest. I was particularly drawn to the comprehensive support it offers, including mentorship, coaching and funding opportunities,” she enthused.

“What ultimately motivated me to participate in the Shell LiveWIRE programme was the desire to accelerate the growth of my business and leverage the expertise and resources provided.

“The programme’s emphasis on nurturing young entrepreneurs and fostering innovation aligned perfectly with my aspirations. I saw it as an incredible opportunity to gain valuable insights, develop my skills, and expand my network within the business community.

“By participating in Shell LiveWIRE, I knew I would have access to valuable guidance, business mentorship and potentially secure funding to further develop my entrepreneurial venture.”

Through the programme, Vellarry said she gained a deeper understanding of various aspects of business development, including market analysis, product positioning, financial management and scalability.

“Being associated with the Shell LiveWIRE programme enhanced the visibility and credibility of my business. The programme’s reputation and recognition provided a platform to showcase my brand, products, and achievements. This increased visibility helped attract customers, build trust, and establish a stronger foothold in the market.

“On top of that, the mentoring and networking helped me very much. The Shell LiveWIRE programme not only provided me with a seeding grant but also invaluable mentoring and coaching support.

“Through this programme, I have grown more mature in my decision-making abilities and my network has expanded significantly. The mentorship and coaching I received have been instrumental in my personal and professional development, allowing me to make more informed and strategic choices for my business.

“I am grateful for the opportunities and guidance that Shell LiveWIRE has provided me, enabling me to thrive as an entrepreneur.”

Expanding beyond expectations

Vellarry’s journey did not stop there. Winning Shell LiveWIRE in 2021 gave her business the opportunity to further develop and diversify its product range.

“Based on customer feedback and market research, we have introduced new products that align with our core values and cater to specific customer needs. This product diversification has not only increased our revenue streams but also allowed us to better serve our customers and meet their evolving demands.

“Like many entrepreneurs, I faced financial constraints, especially during the early stages of my business. To overcome this challenge, I took a proactive approach by seeking funding opportunities such as grants, and seed capital and participated in entrepreneurship programmes like Shell LiveWIRE.

“These initiatives provided the financial support needed to invest in my business and fuel its growth.

“Next, being an entrepreneur often entails long working hours and intense dedication, which can lead to a lack of work-life balance. To address this challenge, I prioritised self-care and time management.

“I established boundaries, delegated tasks when possible, and learned to prioritize tasks effectively. By maintaining a healthy work-life balance, I was able to prevent burnout and sustain my entrepreneurial journey in the long run.”

Vellarry said she has successfully introduced her products to several pharmacy branches in Kota Kinabalu, gaining customers not only from Sabah but from across Malaysia. They even have garnered a loyal customer base in Singapore.

“Starting from a home-based business, we have now established our own small shop. While our achievements may not be on a grand scale, we remain humble and committed to continuous improvement.

“Our ultimate goal is to see Oupus Organics penetrate markets in other countries, bringing the benefits of Borneo rainforest superfruits to the global community. We work diligently every day towards that vision and with determination, we believe it can become a reality.”

Her advice to others? “Embrace your passion, find what truly ignites your soul and pursue it wholeheartedly,” she said.

“When you are passionate about your work, it becomes a source of inspiration, motivation and fulfilment. Let your passion guide you on your entrepreneurial journey.”