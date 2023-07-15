Three hurt after car skids, plunges into ravine on Jln Tatau-Bintulu

SIBU (July 15): Three people were injured after the car they were in skidded and plunged down a 30-meter deep ravine along Jalan Tatau-Bintulu today.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), in a statement, said a distress call was received at about 3.06pm before a team of personnel were sent to the scene.

“The car was believed to have lost control before crashing into the 30-meter deep ravine,” it said.

All three occupants had already exited the car when rescuers arrived at the scene, but were brought up from the ravine and handed over to the health authorities for further observation, the statement said.