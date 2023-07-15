Two Sibu victims lose RM47,620 in total to online scams

SIBU (July 15): Two locals here fell victim to online trading and loan scams in two separate cases with total loss of RM47,620.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said the first case involved a male trader in his 30’s who lost RM30,001.50 in a non-existent foreign currency trading.

Zulkipli said the victim had received a WeChat message, and was told by the suspect that he wanted to sell him US$6,667 at a price of RM30,001.50.

The victim who expressed interest to make the purchase was told to make before-delivery payment.

“The victim then made two transactions into a local bank account given by the suspect,” he said.

The victim later sent bank transfer receipts as proof of the transactions, but only to find out that he had been blocked by the suspect.

A police report on the case was filed on July 14.

Meanwhile in the second case, a 19-year-old female shop assistant lost RM17,620 to a non-existent loan scheme.

Zulkipli said on July 6, the victim pressed a link via Google application regarding the loan from BM Credit Sdn Bhd.

On July 7, he said the victim contacted the suspect via WhatsApp to take up a personal loan of RM20,000.

With the claimed monthly payment of RM386.67 for a five-year loan, the victim agreed to its terms and conditions.

“From July 8 to 13, the victim made twelve transactions to six local accounts given by the suspect for the purpose of paying loan processing fee.

Adding on, he said the suspect still asked for money from the victim even after she had made the transactions.

Feeling suspicious that she was duped as the loan amount was not disbursed into her account, the victim then filed a police report on July 14.

Zulkipli said the police have opened two investigation papers in relation to the cases, under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.

“Do not be so easily duped into making payments to multiple bank accounts of different individuals from one online seller,” he said, citing it as one of the scammers’ modus operandi.

For more information, call the National Scam Response Centre or 997 of the CCID Scam Response Centre on 03-28101559 or 03 -26101599.

Alternatively, look for @CyberCrimeAlertRMP or @JSJKPDRM on Facebook.

To verify bank accounts or telephone numbers, go to website http://ccid.rmp.gov.my/semakmule/.