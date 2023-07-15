Uggah: S’wak govt implementing many projects to facilitate transportation

KOTA SAMARAHAN (July 15): The Sarawak government is implementing a lot of projects which are critical to facilitate transportation for the public’s benefit, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said that the funds spent will help stimulate growth in the economy, leading to better opportunities and more business to the people as the state moves towards developed and high-income status by 2030.

“Even the World Bank has recognised Sarawak as a high-income state with per capita of over US$13,000. The issue is very simple – the state income divided by the state population, that is our per capita.

“Of course, our Premier (Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg) goes even further and says the issue now is to ensure the wealth of the state is redistributed to reduce the income gap between high, medium and low levels.

“We undertook a lot of economic programmes; one of them is the nine regional development agencies,” Uggah told reporters after a site visit to the traffic light and Autonomous Rapid Transit route projects in Kota Samarahan here today.

In a July 6 statement, World Bank lead economist Apurva Sanghi said Sarawak now qualifies as a high-income state as it has a gross national income per capita of over US$13,205 (RM61,442).

According to figures shared by Apurva, Sarawak now joins the ranks of Penang and federal territories Labuan and Kuala Lumpur.

Abang Johari in his response on July 9 said the high-income status was just statistical economic data that gives an indicator that the state’s economy is developing well.

He also said the state government will distribute the income for the development of the state planned through the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030.