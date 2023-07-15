Unoccupied house in Lundu razed in early morning fire

KUCHING (July 15): An unoccupied house at Kampung Opek in Lundu was completely destroyed in a fire early this morning.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operation centre, it received a distress call about the fire at 12.11am, and personnel from Lundu Bomba station were rushed to the scene.

It said the house, with a floor size of 20 feet by 40 feet, was 100 per cent destroyed in the fire and the building was not occupied during the time of the incident.

Firefighters had to deploy a defensive technique to put out the fire because the fire engine was not able to access the site due to the narrow road.

The fire was successfully brought under control at about 1.25am.

After making sure the fire had completely been extinguished, firefighters returned back to their station.