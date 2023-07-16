12 houses damaged after storm sweeps through Kpg Hulu Tengah Beladin

BINTULU (July 16): About twelve houses were damaged when a storm swept through Kampung Hulu Tengah Beladin in Saratok early this morning.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre, no injuries were reported in the incident.

It stated that Saratok fire station was notified about the incident at 6.30am and firefighters from the Saratok fire station were mobilised to the scene to provide humanitarian assistance.

“In order to reach the scene, the firefighters have to take a one hour and 30 minutes journey using the main road and a ferry,” it said in a statement this morning.

It is understood that the families involved are now staying temporarily with their relatives and neighbours.