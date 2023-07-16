18 months after buying ‘golden period’ to air grievances with tribunal, Pelawan rep to new house owners

SIBU (July 16): Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Michael Tiang today urged new house buyers to lodge their complaints with the Sarawak Housing Purchaser’s Claims Tribunal if their grievances are not being properly addressed by developers.

He said to do so within 18 months of the Sale and Purchase Agreement as after the specified period, it is beyond the tribunal’s jurisdiction since the house is no longer under warranty.

“House purchasers have all the right within this 18-month period to refer some of their (house’s) defects or grievances to the housing tribunal if they are not being properly addressed by developers.

“Some (house buyers) are being ‘persuaded’ to not seek any help during the 18 months while some are persuaded not to even seek legal advisors. I need to emphasise that house buyers have all the rights to lodge complaints and make claims to the housing tribunal as soon as possible (within the 18 months),” he told reporters after officiating the Sarawak United National Youth Organisation (Saberkas) Youth Fitness Programme at Swan Square here today.

He said they could even do so online.

“The housing tribunal will go to major towns like Sibu, Miri and Bintulu – even Limbang – to conduct the tribunal so complainants need not fly all the way to Kuching to initiate their claims,” he said.

When pressed further on who were the parties discouraging house owners to seek help, the Pelawan assemblyman said: “Some ‘interested’ party.”.

He said developers, contractors or the person-in-charge would usually say they would make good on handling defects, but “time is money”.

“If your problem has not been solved within 18 months, you must quickly seek to remedy this by lodging a complaint with the housing tribunal as soon as possible because after the 18 months, it is beyond their jurisdiction and warranty period.

On the event, Tiang said it was to stress the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

“With Sarawak celebrating its 60th anniversary of independence, it is important for Sarawakians to be healthier and it is pivotal to do regular exercise,” he said while encouraging people to fly the Sarawak flag to promote pride to the next generation.