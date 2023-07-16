Abd Karim reminds organisers to fully check companies before approving any for event management

KOTA SAMARAHAN (July 16): Organisations must conduct background checks on any event management company before appointing them to run any of their events, Minister for Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Sarawak Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah has advised.

He said this must be done to avoid major issues arising post-event such as cost-overshoot.

“Some event management companies, upon seeing that an event is sponsored by the government, would take advantage by adding in extra costs in their bill, even marking up the cost from RM1 million to RM4 million.

“If you want to engage with an event company, you must have a proper look at its profile and arrange with them in terms on the dos and don’ts and the allowances for those involved in the even – then the event would be successful,” he told reporters during a press conference on the division-level ‘60th Anniversary of Sarawak’s Independence Convoy’, at the Summer Shopping Mall here today.

The minister’s remark refereed to a recent Facebook post, regarding vendors of Sarawak Premier International Silat Championship 2023 who claimed that they had not been paid for their services rendered for the event.

The post, which had gone viral, stated that the vendors had not been paid by the event organiser since March, and they were asking for an immediate solution from those responsible.

In this respect, Abdul Karim said the organiser had been paid in accordance with the budget that was approved for the management of the championship.

Asked if the ministry would intervene, he said the matter was already resolved on his side.

According to him, for any event, whether it is entertainment or sports, a briefing would be conducted, and there would also be a committee tasked with handling the funding, of which he was not part of such committee.

“As far as I’m concerned, the matter is settled on our side. Nobody would allow people to come in two to three times to ask for the budget – the moment we accommodate that, other event groups would then start taking advantage of this.

“We also have our own standard operating procedures on this; basically for all events that we have here, whether it is entertainment or sports, there’s a committee that handles the funding, and I’m not in that committee.

“They should know how to manage the funds in accordance to the given amount,” he added.