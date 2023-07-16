Apply ‘tabayyun’ concept before sharing information, says Anwar

IPOH (July 16): The practice of the ‘tabayyun’ concept, which is always to check the authenticity of every piece of information, is important before sharing them with other individuals, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the practice is relevant to ensure that the dissemination of information, especially on social media, is carried out with prudence and integrity because a world without borders makes the sharing and dissemination of information done in a matter of seconds.

“The true and fake (information) all mixed in the virtual world so that sometimes it gives rise to the seeds of conflict that can threaten the peace and harmony of the lives of people of various races.

“Let’s us all practice the concept of tabayyun to help maintain the country’s stability and harmony, in addition to avoiding the symptoms of defamation,” he said in his opening speech at the launch of the National Month and the Kibar Jalur Gemilang 2023 at Sultan Azlan Shah Circle, Meru Raya today.

The text of his speech was read by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, who officiated the event on his behalf, here today.

Also present was Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil, who is also the chairman of the National Day and Malaysia Day 2023 celebrations Committee.

Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming and the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) chief executive officer Roslan Ariffin were also in attendance.

Anwar said by practising the concept of tabayyun indirectly trains individuals to be more careful in drawing conclusions.

Meanwhile, he said that the problems faced by the people who struggle daily with the increase in the cost of living are now being dealt with comprehensively.

Therefore, he said in helping the people face the situation, the government has taken proactive steps to ensure the people’s lives are at a comfortable level through various initiatives.

He said all the initiatives by the government today are carefully planned to ensure that nobody is left behind in enjoying prosperity and that their welfare continues to be protected.

“These include the cost of living and Rahmah cash aid initiatives to ease the people’s burdens.

“The government is also taking a two-pronged step to increase the income of the hardcore poor and B40 families, while at the same time trying to resolve daily economic problems through the People’s Income Initiative (IPR).

“About 100,000 participants from hardcore poor and B40 households will be assisted through this initiative,” he said. — Bernama