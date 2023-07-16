Discovering hidden tourism gems in Betong

AFTER an extensive search by Sarawak Tourism Federation (STF) across the Land of the Hornbills for new tourism destinations, Betong Division was chosen as the venue for the three-day, two-night Gawai Dayak Open House and Parade programme this year.

Over 50 international and local bloggers, content creators, YouTubers, journalists and social media influencers were invited to experience the thanksgiving celebration for a bountiful harvest. The STF, supported by federal and state tourism agencies, had arranged for an activities-packed programme to highlight the wonders of Betong to the global audience.

The highlight was a two-hour Gawai Dayak parade taking place at the centre of Betong Township, which involved 1,963 participants representing 36 contingents – all donning colourful traditional costumes complete with the accessories and embellishments.

The Iban men proudly brought along their ‘parang ilang’ (warrior’s machetes), and the women appeared resplendent in their colourful traditional costumes.

Many of the participants had tattoos, which they exhibited proudly throughout the procession.

Deputy Premier of Sarawak Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, who is Bukit Saban assemblyman, performed a cannon-firing gimmick to mark the start of the parade at Betong Sport Complex. He was accompanied by Deputy Minister I of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Dato Gerald Rentap Jabu and Betong MP Dr Richard Rapu – all of whom later joined the contingents in the procession.

Special fort tour

After the parade, the group of media personnel were brought to tour Fort Lily located near to the sports complex.

Constructed in 1858, Fort Lily was considered one of the earliest structures of its kind to be built during the Rajah Brooke era.

Named after Lady Margaret Alice Lili De Windt, the wife of the second Rajah, Sir Charles Brooke, the fort has three levels. It is considered to be well-maintained, but with the process of curating and getting all the exhibition materials to be put up, the fort would only be fully open to the public by late 2024 or in 2025.

According to the tour guide, Fort Lily also meant to serve as an administrative complex apart from the intended function – to keep watch over any threat that might trespass into the territory.

There were wooden windows that could slide open throughout the building from where the troops could aim their rifles at the enemies.

Fort Lily is also listed as one of five in Sarawak slated for the upcoming ‘Fort Trails Exhibition’.

The other four are Fort Emma in Kanowit, Fort Brooke in Julau, Fort Sylvia in Kapit, and Fort Hose in Marudi.

Refreshing dip

Another hidden tourism site being uncovered in Betong is a picnic area near Rumah Batu Lintang.

For this STF programme, the longhouse villagers had specially prepared ‘ayam pansuh’ (chicken in bamboo, cooked over open fire) and ‘pulut’ (glutinous rice) at the riverbank for their visitors to enjoy for lunch.

The river, fed by the spring from the mountains, was too good a temptation to be passed – many guests wasted no time in taking a dip into the cool refreshing water.

Even the state deputy minister Rentap joined in the fun!

Later, there was a ceremony where 15,000 fry of the ‘tengadak’ species were released into the river.

Trip to pepper farm

After a good frolic at Rumah Batu Lintang, visitors were later brought to a pepper farm managed by the folks of Rumah Galau, a longhouse located in Nanga Jelau in Betong.

With about 5,000 pepper vines, the farm is managed by six farmers with assistance provided by Malaysian Pepper Board (MPB).

It is informed that it cultivated three main pepper species – the ‘Semongok Aman’, ‘Semongok Emas’ and ‘Kuching’.

According to a MPB officer Jerry Alfred Ringkai, Betong is the only region in Sarawak that produces the premium ‘creamy white pepper’, known to be fetching a really high price in the market.

“Both the Semongok Aman and Semongok Emas species are planted here to produce high quality black pepper, while the Kuching species is known to produce white pepper of a very superior quality.

“The Board is assisting the farmers through the provision of technology, knowledge and information, and we also give the farmers inputs such as fertilisers, as well as advise them on the most effective and productive methods of planting,” said Jerry, pointing out that genetic modified pepper species could produce higher yields and they have stronger tolerance to diseases.

He said the MPB approached the longhouse community many years ago and encouraged them to venture into pepper plantation.

“Now, that initiative has paid off. Pepper-farming is now able to generate income for the farmers.”

‘Sarawak’s next key tourism attraction’

According to Gawai Dayak Open House and Parade 2023 organising committee head Yvonne Saman, the STF continues to unearth new destinations and possibilities for tourists, both domestic and overseas, to experience the wonders that Sarawak has to offer.

She said it was the federation’s hope to facilitate the longhouse community and the tourism industry players in Betong in gaining more exposure in welcoming tourists to the town and experience the traditional living of the local Dayak community.

“We are here to help and guide them (longhouse folks) such as the homestay operators.

“We inform them our standards, what is expected by our guests and all that.

“In actual fact, the longhouse residents have always wanted to offer such experience to visitors – it’s just that they don’t have anyone to guide them.”

Yvonne felt that there was great potential for Betong to emerge as Sarawak’s next tourism destination and she hoped that the tourism products in the region, whether the existing ones or those yet to be uncovered, could be packaged as part of a guided tour in Betong.

“That’s why we have brought in the travel agencies as well to join this programme so that they could coordinate with the ‘tuai rumah’ (longhouse chieftains) and their fellow villagers, so that later on, they could run more tours and come out with more tourism products for the visitors,” she said.

* This article concludes the series on Gawai Dayak Open House and Parade 2023 run by the STF. Held in June 2022, the programme was made possible through the strong support from the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak, especially the Deputy Minister II Dato Gerald Rentap Jabu.