Don: Make full use of advanced technology to make life easier, avert wastage

KUCHING (July 16): People should make full use of advanced technology to make their life easier and avert wastage, said Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia’s Faculty of Syariah and Law associate professor Dr Muzaffar Syah Mallow.

He said the recent virtual meeting between Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and SpaceX chief executive officer Elon Musk had reflected that many activities could be done more effectively through online instead of face-to-face.

“Everyone including workers in all sectors should take serious note over this matter. Time has changed, there are many available technologies which we should utilise to conduct our daily activities and works,” he said in a statement today.

On Friday, Anwar said his video call with Musk touched on using the company’s satellite network to provide faster Internet speeds in rural areas in Malaysia.

Muzaffar said the prime minister had recently urged Malaysians including those from government departments to spend money prudently and avoid wastage in light of rising costs of living.

“We should take smart steps to control our spending and avoid wastage. One smart way is to fully utilise technology for our daily activities and works.

“Government departments should use technology to conduct their meetings, seminars, courses, conferences, and many more, as having activities and programmes face-to-face can be costly and time-consuming,” asserted the academician.

At this post-pandemic era, Muzaffar said the work style should change with people adopting a more cost-effective way to get their job done.

He opined that people should avoid returning to the old-fashioned style of doing meetings and other activities physically.

“The flexibility of using technologies should be permitted to carry out various programmes and activities effectively without the need of spending a lot of money on meals, making reservations for venues, paper-printing and so on.”

Thanks to advanced technologies, he said many new and modern applications are available for employees to perform their basic working duties and responsibilities without the need for them to be physically present at their respective workplaces.

As such, he said their superiors should allow them to participate in online meetings, seminars, courses, conferences and many others.

“Using online technology would allow both employers and employees to save their money, time and energy,” he stressed.

Muzaffar felt that employers and employees in the country, be they from the public or private sectors should go for a change and adopt new way of thinking and working style in carrying out certain activities and programmes.

“Technology should be fully utilised in every workplace if they want to stay relevant in the post-pandemic world,” he added.