Dr Annuar: Teachers’ conference best avenue for sharing ways to improve education standards

SIBU (July 16): The National Conference on Research and Innovation in Teaching not only serves as a platform for teachers to share ideas and teaching practices, but can also help improve the country’s education standards.

Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee said this in his speech at the event’s closing ceremony here yesterday.

“Since the establishment of the state’s education ministry in 2017, we have spent RM2.69 billion for the state’s education development.

“With the recent release of the Sijil Tinggi Pelajaran Malaysia (STPM) results, there are also improvements in the examination’s Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA),” he said.

He also urged the educators to utilise the professional development event by sharing their inputs towards improving the quality of the country’s education system.

The conference held at the University of Technology Sarawak (UTS) was organised by Sibu Division Education Office.